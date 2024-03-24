Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Iowa 18-13, Utah 18-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Utah Utes are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jon M. Huntsman Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact Iowa proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 91-82 win over Kansas State.

Iowa relied on the efforts of Ben Krikke, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Payton Sandfort, who shot 7-for-11 from deep and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They came out on top against UC Irvine by a score of 84-75.

Utah got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Branden Carlson out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Gabe Madsen was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Iowa's win bumped their record up to 19-14. As for Utah, they pushed their record up to 20-14 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Iowa is playing as the underdog, but their 5-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-6 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Utah is a 5-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166 points.

