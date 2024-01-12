Halftime Report

Utah fell flat on their face against Arizona last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Utah has jumped out to a quick 33-23 lead against UCLA.

Utah came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Utah Utes

Current Records: UCLA 6-9, Utah 11-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Utah is heading back home. The Utah Utes and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Utah managed to keep up with Arizona until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Utes suffered a painful 92-73 loss at the hands of the Wildcats. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite the defeat, Utah had strong showings from Gabe Madsen, who scored 18 points along with three steals, and Cole Bajema, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, UCLA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 66-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Bears. UCLA didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UCLA's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Adem Bona, who scored 14 points along with four steals, and Sebastian Mack who scored 20 points along with three steals. Bona hasn't dropped below two blocks for four straight games.

The Utes' defeat dropped their record down to 11-4. As for the Bruins, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Utah just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots per game this season. Given Utah's sizeable advantage in that area, UCLA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Utah is a big 8.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.