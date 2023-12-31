Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Washington 8-4, Utah 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Utah Utes will stay at home for another game and welcome the Washington Huskies at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Cougars with a sharp 80-58 victory on Friday. The score was close at the half, but Utah pulled away in the second half with 49 points.

Utah got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keba Keita out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Branden Carlson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Washington unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buffaloes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Washington has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

The Utes' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.6 points per game. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their sixth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Utah is a big 10-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.