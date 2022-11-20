Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Green Bay 0-4; Utah Valley 2-3

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines will take on the Green Bay Phoenix at 11:11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Utah Valley was just a bucket shy of a victory on Friday and fell 73-72 to the Morgan State Bears. This was hardly the result the Wolverines or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Morgan State heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Green Bay received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 81-65 to the Queens University Royals.

The losses put Utah Valley at 2-3 and Green Bay at 0-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah Valley has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Phoenix have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 55.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11:11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:11 a.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.