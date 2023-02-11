Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Southern Utah 17-8; Utah Valley 19-6

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines are 0-5 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Utah Valley and Southern Utah will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at UCCU Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Wolverines strolled past the California Baptist Lancers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 71-55.

Meanwhile, the Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Thunderbirds proved too difficult a challenge. Southern Utah walked away with a 72-62 victory.

Utah Valley is now 19-6 while Southern Utah sits at 17-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. But the Thunderbirds come into the contest boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Series History

Southern Utah have won all of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last nine years.