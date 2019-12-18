How to watch Utah vs. Kentucky: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Kentucky @ Utah
Current Records: Kentucky 8-1; Utah 8-2
What to Know
The Utah Utes will take on the #6 Kentucky Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Utah strolled past the Weber State Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 60-49. F Timmy Allen (19 points) was the top scorer for the Utes.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, UK took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 67-53 on Saturday. UK got double-digit scores from four players: G Ashton Hagans (21), G Immanuel Quickley (16), F Nick Richards (12), and F Keion Brooks Jr. (10).
Utah is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Utah to 8-2 and UK to 8-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Utes rank 11th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.80% on the season. UK is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 28th highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.50%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 15, 2018 - Kentucky 88 vs. Utah 61
