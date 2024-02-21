Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: South Florida 19-5, UTSA 8-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.70

What to Know

South Florida has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UTSA Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, South Florida will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The matchup between South Florida and the Owls on Sunday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Bulls managed a 90-86 victory over the Owls. With that win, South Florida brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead South Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Selton Miguel, who scored 25 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Miguel has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Chris Youngblood, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 83-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help UTSA's cause all that much against the 49ers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Chandler Cuthrell, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and nine rebounds.

The Bulls' victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.1 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as South Florida and the Roadrunners are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Florida strolled past the Roadrunners in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 89-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Florida is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.