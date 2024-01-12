Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Vermont and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UMBC 45-32.
If Vermont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-5 in no time. On the other hand, UMBC will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: UMBC 5-11, Vermont 11-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $4.04
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Vermont. The Vermont Catamounts and the UMBC Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. UMBC took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Catamounts beat the Black Bears 65-58. The win made it back-to-back wins for Vermont.
Meanwhile, UMBC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.
The Catamounts have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Retrievers, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-11.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Vermont haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UMBC, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, UMBC will need to find a way to close that gap.
Vermont was able to grind out a solid victory over UMBC in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 74-68. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does UMBC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Vermont is a big 16.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 153.5 points.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.
