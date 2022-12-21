Who's Playing

St. John's @ Villanova

Current Records: St. John's 11-1; Villanova 6-5

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats are 13-3 against the St. John's Red Storm since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Villanova and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats won both of their matches against St. John's last season (75-69 and 66-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Villanova beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 71-64 this past Saturday. Villanova's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Brandon Slater, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and guard Chris Arcidiacono, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Red Storm and the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as St. John's wrapped it up with a 93-79 win. It was another big night for St. John's' center Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds. Soriano's points were the most he has had all season.

The wins brought Villanova up to 6-5 and St. John's to 11-1. Villanova is 3-2 after wins this year, the Red Storm 9-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 13 out of their last 16 games against St. John's.