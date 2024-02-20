Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Butler 16-10, Villanova 14-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Villanova Wildcats and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 20th at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Friday, the Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the Hoyas on the road as they won 70-54. The win made it back-to-back wins for Villanova.

Eric Dixon and TJ Bamba were among the main playmakers for Villanova as the former scored 11 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds and the latter scored 14 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, Butler managed to keep up with the Bluejays until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bulldogs as they lost 79-57 to the Bluejays. Butler has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Butler's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Thomas, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Posh Alexander who scored 13 points. Thomas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

The Wildcats' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-11. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-10 record this season.

Looking forward to Tuesday, Villanova is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Villanova came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 88-81. Will Villanova have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Villanova is a solid 6-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.