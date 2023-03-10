Who's Playing

Clemson @ Virginia

Regular Season Records: Clemson 23-9; Virginia 24-6

What to Know

The #13 Virginia Cavaliers and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Greensboro Coliseum in the fourth round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Bragging rights belong to the Cavaliers for now since they're up 10-1 across their past 11 matchups.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia walked away with a 68-59 victory. They relied on the efforts of guard Reece Beekman, who had 15 points and five assists along with five steals, and forward Jayden Gardner, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Clemson earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They were the clear victors by an 80-54 margin over the NC State Wolfpack. The oddsmakers were on Clemson's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: center PJ Hall (15), forward Ian Schieffelin (15), guard Chase Hunter (11), and forward Hunter Tyson (10).

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.4. As for the Tigers, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 21st in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won ten out of their last 11 games against Clemson.