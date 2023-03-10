Who's Playing
Clemson @ Virginia
Regular Season Records: Clemson 23-9; Virginia 24-6
What to Know
The #13 Virginia Cavaliers and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Greensboro Coliseum in the fourth round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Bragging rights belong to the Cavaliers for now since they're up 10-1 across their past 11 matchups.
The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia walked away with a 68-59 victory. They relied on the efforts of guard Reece Beekman, who had 15 points and five assists along with five steals, and forward Jayden Gardner, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Clemson earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They were the clear victors by an 80-54 margin over the NC State Wolfpack. The oddsmakers were on Clemson's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: center PJ Hall (15), forward Ian Schieffelin (15), guard Chase Hunter (11), and forward Hunter Tyson (10).
A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.4. As for the Tigers, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 21st in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won ten out of their last 11 games against Clemson.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 57
- Jan 04, 2022 - Virginia 75 vs. Clemson 65
- Dec 22, 2021 - Clemson 67 vs. Virginia 50
- Jan 16, 2021 - Virginia 85 vs. Clemson 50
- Feb 05, 2020 - Virginia 51 vs. Clemson 44
- Jan 12, 2019 - Virginia 63 vs. Clemson 43
- Mar 09, 2018 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Virginia 61 vs. Clemson 36
- Jan 14, 2017 - Virginia 77 vs. Clemson 73
- Mar 01, 2016 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Virginia 69 vs. Clemson 62