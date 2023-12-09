Who's Playing

Current Records: American 4-6, VMI 2-7

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

VMI is 0-3 against American since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The VMI Keydets will be playing at home against the American Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Keydets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to the Blue Hose. VMI has struggled against Presbyterian recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, American's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 69-53 to the Hawks. American found out winning isn't easy when you nail nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Elijah Stephens, who scored 16 points. Less helpful for American was Lorenzo Donadio's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Keydets' loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 4-6 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like American struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

VMI came up short against American in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 69-61. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

American has won all of the games they've played against VMI in the last 6 years.