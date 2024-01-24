Who's Playing
ETSU Buccaneers @ VMI Keydets
Current Records: ETSU 9-10, VMI 4-15
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
What to Know
VMI is 1-9 against ETSU since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. ETSU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on VMI, who comes in off a win.
VMI's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-63 victory over the Bulldogs. The win was just what VMI needed coming off of a 100-60 defeat in their prior contest.
Meanwhile, ETSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 81-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mocs.
The Keydets' win bumped their record up to 4-15. As for the Buccaneers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
VMI came up short against ETSU when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 69-65. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
ETSU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against VMI.
- Feb 10, 2023 - ETSU 69 vs. VMI 65
- Dec 31, 2022 - ETSU 64 vs. VMI 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - VMI 83 vs. ETSU 79
- Jan 05, 2022 - ETSU 80 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 18, 2021 - ETSU 92 vs. VMI 81
- Mar 07, 2020 - ETSU 70 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 15, 2020 - ETSU 72 vs. VMI 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - ETSU 61 vs. VMI 55
- Feb 21, 2019 - ETSU 94 vs. VMI 70
- Jan 17, 2019 - ETSU 85 vs. VMI 82