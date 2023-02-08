Who's Playing

Furman @ VMI

Current Records: Furman 19-6; VMI 6-19

What to Know

After two games on the road, the VMI Keydets are heading back home. The Keydets and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. Furman should still be riding high after a victory, while VMI will be looking to get back in the win column.

VMI found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-54 punch to the gut against the Mercer Bears this past Saturday. One thing holding VMI back was the mediocre play of guard Asher Woods, who did not have his best game: he finished with 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over eight times in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. The Paladins strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the matchup 80-67. Four players on Furman scored in the double digits: forward Jalen Slawson (16), forward Alex Williams (15), guard JP Pegues (13), and guard Mike Bothwell (10).

The Keydets are now 6-19 while Furman sits at 19-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VMI is 44th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.4 on average. The Paladins' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 10th most points per game in college basketball at 82.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won 12 out of their last 15 games against VMI.