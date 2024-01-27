Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Utah 14-6, Washington 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Washington will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Washington Huskies and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Wednesday, things could have been worse for the Huskies, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 98-81 loss to the Buffaloes. Washington has struggled against Colorado recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Washington saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Utah managed to keep up with Washington State until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Utes' painful 79-57 defeat to the Cougars might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Utah has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Utah had strong showings from Branden Carlson, who scored 20 points, and Keba Keita, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds.

The Huskies have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-9 record this season. As for the Utes, they bumped their record down to 14-6 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Washington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Washington came up short against Utah when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 95-90. Will Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Utah is a slight 1-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

Washington and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.