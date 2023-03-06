Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Weber State
Regular Season Records: Sacramento State 14-17; Weber State 17-14
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets and the Weber State Wildcats are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 6 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Portland State Vikings last week, sneaking past 76-74.
Speaking of close games: Weber State escaped with a win last Monday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 90-89.
Sacramento State has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Weber State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 16, 2023 - Weber State 52 vs. Sacramento State 49
- Jan 21, 2023 - Weber State 50 vs. Sacramento State 48
- Feb 17, 2022 - Weber State 65 vs. Sacramento State 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - Weber State 79 vs. Sacramento State 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Weber State 72 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Sacramento State 73
- Mar 11, 2020 - Sacramento State 62 vs. Weber State 54
- Feb 06, 2020 - Weber State 70 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Sacramento State 71 vs. Weber State 57
- Feb 21, 2019 - Sacramento State 78 vs. Weber State 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Weber State 75 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Feb 17, 2018 - Weber State 83 vs. Sacramento State 73
- Jan 18, 2018 - Weber State 80 vs. Sacramento State 64
- Feb 09, 2017 - Sacramento State 77 vs. Weber State 74
- Feb 11, 2016 - Weber State 63 vs. Sacramento State 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Weber State 85 vs. Sacramento State 74