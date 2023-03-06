Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Weber State

Regular Season Records: Sacramento State 14-17; Weber State 17-14

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets and the Weber State Wildcats are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 6 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Portland State Vikings last week, sneaking past 76-74.

Speaking of close games: Weber State escaped with a win last Monday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 90-89.

Sacramento State has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Weber State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento State.