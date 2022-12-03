Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Weber State

Current Records: Utah Tech 3-5; Weber State 2-5

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will square off against the Weber State Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Dee Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Utah Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 86-81 to the Utah State Aggies. Utah Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Cameron Gooden, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Weber State came up short against the Tarleton State Texans on Tuesday, falling 75-65.

The Trailblazers are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Utah Tech at 3-5 and Weber State at 2-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah Tech has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.60% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.80% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Weber State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.