Who's Playing

Kent State @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Kent State 20-5; Western Michigan 6-19

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos are 2-9 against the Kent State Golden Flashes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. WMU and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The Golden Flashes should still be riding high after a win, while the Broncos will be looking to right the ship.

WMU has to be aching after a bruising 81-53 defeat to the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kent State beat the Buffalo Bulls 72-65 this past Friday. Kent State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Miryne Thomas (19), guard Sincere Carry (15), guard Jalen Sullinger (11), and forward Chris Payton (11).

WMU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Broncos against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

WMU is now 6-19 while Kent State sits at 20-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: WMU is stumbling into the contest with the 351st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for WMU, the Golden Flashes come into the game boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in Kent State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kent State have won nine out of their last 11 games against Western Michigan.