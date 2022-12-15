Who's Playing

Lehigh @ No. 22 Wisconsin

Current Records: Lehigh 4-4; Wisconsin 8-2

What to Know

The #22 Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. The Badgers will be strutting in after a win while Lehigh will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wisconsin came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, sneaking past 78-75. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Wahl (21), guard Connor Essegian (14), forward Steven Crowl (12), and guard Chucky Hepburn (11). Tyler Wahl's performance made up for a slower contest against the Maryland Terrapins last week.

Meanwhile, Lehigh entered their matchup against the UMBC Retrievers two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Lehigh as they lost 88-62. It was supposed to be a close game, and they were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Lehigh's defeat took them down to 4-4 while Wisconsin's victory pulled them up to 8-2. Wahl will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Lehigh's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.