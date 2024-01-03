Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: VMI 3-10, Wofford 7-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The timing is sure in Wofford's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while VMI has not had much luck on the away from home, with nine straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Wofford proved on Friday. Everything went their way against the Warriors as the Terriers made off with a 75-55 victory.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 49 points in their last contest, VMI made sure to put some points up on the board against PSU-New Kensington last Friday. The Keydets strolled past the Nittany Lions with points to spare, taking the game 82-65.

The Terriers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for the Keydets, their win bumped their record up to 3-10.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford came up short against VMI in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 87-83. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.