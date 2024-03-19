A 2024 First Four battle features the Wagner Seahawks (16-15) and the Howard Bison (18-16), both No. 16 seeds, linking up on Tuesday. The winner of this contest advances to the first round to face No. 1 seed North Carolina. Wagner looks to extend its win streak to four games. Howard, a program making its second consecutive appearance in the Big Dance, has won three straight games heading into this tournament.

Tipoff from the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Bison are 3-point favorites in the latest Wagner vs. Howard odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 128. Before making any Howard vs. Wagner picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Wagner vs. Howard:

Wagner vs. Howard spread: Bison -3

Wagner vs. Howard over/under: 128 points

Wagner vs. Howard money line: Bison -166, Seahawks +139

Wagner: 14-14-1 ATS this season

Howard: 12-18-2 ATS this season

Why Wagner can cover

Wagner has been one of the most disruptive and rigid defenses in the NEC this season. The Seahawks are first in the NEC in scoring defense (62.1) and opponent 3-point percentage (.295) and second in opponent field-goal percentage (.418).

Junior guard Melvin Council Jr. is the best player on the floor for this club. Council Jr. can break down defenders, while also owning the awareness to intercept passes. He leads the team in points (14.6), rebounds (5.7) and steals (1.4). On Mar. 2, Council Jr. totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Why Howard can cover

Senior forward Seth Towns gives the Bisons a strong scorer in the frontcourt. Towns has the length to shoot over defenders but will find his way into the paint. The Ohio native averages 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In the MEAC Championship Game versus Delaware State, Towns had 16 points and eight boards.

Guard Marcus Dockery provides the Bisons with a three-level scorer. Dockery owns a quick release and excels in catch-and-shoot situations. The Washington D.C. native logs 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and shoots 41.2% from downtown. He's scored 15-plus points in three of his last four games. On Mar. 15, Dockery recorded 19 points and went 5-of-6 from 3-point land.

