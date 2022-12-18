Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Northeastern 3-6; Illinois-Chicago 7-4

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northeastern Huskies at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Credit Union 1 Arena.

The Flames beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 70-61 last week. Among those leading the charge for Illinois-Chicago was guard Jace Carter, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Northeastern escaped with a win two weeks ago against the Holy Cross Crusaders by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.

Illinois-Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Illinois-Chicago to 7-4 and Northeastern to 3-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Flames and the Huskies clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.74

Odds

The Flames are a 4-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.