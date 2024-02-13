Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Illinois State 11-14, Indiana State 22-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Indiana State Sycamores and the Illinois State Redbirds are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Hulman Center. Indiana State will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Indiana State took a 22-point loss the last time they faced off against the Bears, but they managed to turn things around on Saturday. The Sycamores sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-71 win over the Bears. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Indiana State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ryan Conwell out in front who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists. Julian Larry was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois State suffered their closest defeat since November 21, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Salukis by a score of 69-66. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for Illinois State, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malachi Poindexter, who scored 16 points. He didn't help Illinois State's cause all that much against the Flames on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Kendall Lewis, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

Illinois State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Sycamores have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-3 record this season. As for the Redbirds, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Indiana State just can't miss this season, having made 50.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Illinois State, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots this season. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, the Redbirds will need to find a way to close that gap.

Indiana State strolled past the Redbirds in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-64. Does Indiana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Redbirds turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.