Who's Playing
Evansville @ Indiana State
Regular Season Records: Evansville 5-26; Indiana State 20-11
What to Know
The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores since Feb. 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Evansville and Indiana State are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Enterprise Center in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between the Aces and the Illinois State Redbirds on Sunday was not particularly close, with Evansville falling 72-53. Guard Marvin Coleman II had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Indiana State lost a heartbreaker to the Missouri State Bears when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Indiana State as they fell 66-62 to MSU. Guard Cooper Neese (14 points) and forward Cade McKnight (12 points) were the top scorers for the Sycamores.
The Aces are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Evansville has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Indiana State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season. We'll see if their 8% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sycamores are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 17-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Evansville.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Indiana State 83 vs. Evansville 65
- Dec 29, 2022 - Indiana State 91 vs. Evansville 63
- Feb 10, 2022 - Indiana State 80 vs. Evansville 77
- Feb 08, 2022 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - Indiana State 53 vs. Evansville 43
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana State 87 vs. Evansville 73
- Feb 14, 2021 - Indiana State 76 vs. Evansville 70
- Feb 23, 2020 - Indiana State 64 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana State 65 vs. Evansville 42
- Feb 06, 2019 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Indiana State 72 vs. Evansville 66
- Feb 21, 2018 - Indiana State 58 vs. Evansville 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Indiana State 71 vs. Evansville 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Evansville 83 vs. Indiana State 72
- Feb 25, 2017 - Evansville 65 vs. Indiana State 63
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana State 85 vs. Evansville 84
- Mar 05, 2016 - Evansville 68 vs. Indiana State 42
- Jan 24, 2016 - Indiana State 82 vs. Evansville 65
- Dec 30, 2015 - Evansville 70 vs. Indiana State 62