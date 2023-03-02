Who's Playing

Evansville @ Indiana State

Regular Season Records: Evansville 5-26; Indiana State 20-11

What to Know

The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores since Feb. 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Evansville and Indiana State are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Enterprise Center in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Aces and the Illinois State Redbirds on Sunday was not particularly close, with Evansville falling 72-53. Guard Marvin Coleman II had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Indiana State lost a heartbreaker to the Missouri State Bears when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Indiana State as they fell 66-62 to MSU. Guard Cooper Neese (14 points) and forward Cade McKnight (12 points) were the top scorers for the Sycamores.

The Aces are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Evansville has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Indiana State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.90% on the season. We'll see if their 8% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Odds

The Sycamores are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Evansville.