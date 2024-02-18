We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana is 14-10 overall and 10-3 at home, while Northwestern is 17-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Wildcats have won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Indiana vs. Northwestern spread: Indiana -2

Indiana vs. Northwestern over/under: 137.5 points

Indiana vs. Northwestern money line: Indiana: -133, Northwestern: +113

What you need to know about Northwestern

Northwestern suffered its closest loss since December 13, 2023, on Thursday. The Wildcats fell just short of the Scarlet Knights by a score of 63-60. Northwestern got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:21 left in the first quarter), but sadly the Wildcats weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Northwestern's loss came about despite a quality game from Boo Buie, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. For the season, Buie is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

What you need to know about Indiana

The Hoosiers suffered a serious setback last Saturday. They suffered a painful 79-59 loss at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was CJ Gunn, who scored 13 points.

The Hoosiers also got some help courtesy of Kel'el Ware, who scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds. Indiana is 16-4 in its last 20 games at home, but the Hoosiers enter Sunday's showdown having lost five of their last seven games overall.

