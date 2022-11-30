Who's Playing

North Dakota @ No. 23 Iowa State

Current Records: North Dakota 5-3; Iowa State 5-1

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #23 Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Fighting Hawks should still be riding high after a victory, while Iowa State will be looking to regain their footing.

North Dakota strolled past the Cal State Fullerton Titans with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 73-57.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Iowa State and the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday was not particularly close, with Iowa State falling 71-53. Center Osun Osunniyi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points. Osunniyi's performance made up for a slower contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels last Friday.

North Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 4-2-1 ATS and the Cyclones 4-2.

The Fighting Hawks' win brought them up to 5-3 while Iowa State's loss pulled them down to 5-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Dakota is stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. To make matters even worse for North Dakota, Iowa State enters the matchup with 21 takeaways on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Cyclones' favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.85

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 22-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.