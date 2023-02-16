The Iowa Hawkeyes will try to build on their recent momentum when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night. Iowa has won four of its last five games, beating Minnesota by 12 points on Sunday in a road game. Ohio State is riding a six-game losing streak coming into this matchup, with its latest loss coming against Michigan State on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 152.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Ohio State vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Ohio State spread: Iowa -7.5

Iowa vs. Ohio State over/under: 152 points

Iowa vs. Ohio State money line: Iowa -345, Ohio State +270

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State's lone win since New Year's Day came against Iowa near the end of January, as the Buckeyes cruised to a 93-77 win as 3.5-point favorites. Star freshman Brice Sensabaugh poured in a career-high 27 points on 10 of 12 shooting, while Isaac Likekele had a season-high 18 points. Likekele completed his double-double with 10 assists and also added seven rebounds in an all-around performance.

The Buckeyes dominated on the glass in the second half, outrebounding Iowa 21-10 following the intermission. They will be motivated to get back on track on Thursday, and their previous win over the Hawkeyes will provide them with some much-needed confidence. Sensabaugh leads Ohio State with 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while Justice Sueing is adding 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.

What you need to know about Iowa

Ohio State might have picked up a victory when these teams met last month, but the Buckeyes have been dreadful ever since then. They have gone winless straight up and against the spread in their last six games, getting blown out by Michigan State in a 62-41 final on Sunday. Ohio State hit just 5 of 26 shots from the floor in the first half, including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Iowa is in much better form heading into this game, as the Hawkeyes notched their fourth win in their last five games with a 68-56 win at Minnesota on Sunday. Star Kris Murray had 28 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a game that his team led from start to finish. Iowa is returning home to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Hawkeyes have won six straight games.

How to make Ohio State vs. Iowa picks

