Halftime Report

This match looks nothing like the tight 85-81 margin from Oakland's win over IUPUI in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2023. Oakland is fully in control with a 46-26 lead over IUPUI.

Oakland entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will IUPUI step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Oakland 10-8, IUPUI 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Oakland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oakland, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oakland ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Norse.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 68-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. That's two games in a row now that IUPUI has lost by exactly ten points.

The Golden Grizzlies pushed their record up to 10-8 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Jaguars, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Going forward, Oakland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played IUPUI.

Oakland didn't have too much breathing room in their game against IUPUI in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 85-81 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oakland is a big 13-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.