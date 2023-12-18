Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-5, Jacksonville 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will be home for the holidays to greet the UL Monroe Warhawks at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday at Swisher Gym. The timing is sure in Jacksonville's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while UL Monroe has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 25 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact Jacksonville proved on Thursday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 91-54 victory at home. With Jacksonville ahead 47-27 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The experts predicted a close game on Thursday and a win for UL Monroe, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 97-73 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals.

The Dolphins' victory bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Warhawks, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jacksonville was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 66-55. Does Jacksonville have another victory up their sleeve, or will UL Monroe turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.