Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Kansas looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-28 lead against Baylor.

If Kansas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-5 in no time. On the other hand, Baylor will have to make due with a 17-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Baylor 17-5, Kansas 18-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Kansas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 75-70 to the Wildcats. Kansas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Dajuan Harris Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight assists and two steals.

Baylor aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over the Red Raiders.

Baylor can attribute much of their success to Yves Missi, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds, and RayJ Dennis, who scored 21 points along with five assists and four steals.

The Jayhawks' loss dropped their record down to 18-5. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 17-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Kansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Kansas' opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Bears over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Kansas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Baylor.