Halftime Report

Cincinnati is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Kansas 38-25.

Cincinnati came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Cincinnati 18-13, Kansas 22-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. Cincinnati does have the home-court advantage, but Kansas is expected to win by three points.

After soaring to 90 points the game before, Kansas faltered in their matchup on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Jayhawks lost to the Cougars, and the Jayhawks lost bad. The score wound up at 76-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Kansas has scored all season.

Meanwhile, even though West Virginia scored an imposing 85 points on Tuesday, Cincinnati still came out on top. The Bearcats walked away with a 90-85 win over the Mountaineers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:27 mark of the second half, when Cincinnati was facing a 62-46 deficit.

Cincinnati's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Simas Lukosius, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists. It was the first time this season that Lukosius scored 20 or more points. Day Day Thomas was another key contributor, going 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 2 assists.

The Jayhawks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-9 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 19-13.

Kansas was able to grind out a solid win over Cincinnati in their previous meeting back in January, winning 74-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bearcats, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.