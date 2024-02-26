Kansas State (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) will try to build off its win over No. 25 BYU when it hosts West Virginia (9-18, 4-10) on Monday night. The Wildcats snapped their three-game losing streak in Saturday's win over the Cougars, and now they will aim for back-to-back wins for the first time since Jan. 20. West Virginia has lost five of its last six games, falling to No. 6 Iowa State on Saturday. The Mountaineers lost to the Wildcats by 14 points at home in the first meeting between these teams.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. West Virginia odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia spread: Kansas State -10.5

Kansas State vs. West Virginia over/under: 142.5 points

Kansas State vs. West Virginia money line: Kansas State -560, West Virginia +390

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State might not have a sparkling record in conference play this season, but it remains an elite team on its home court. The Wildcats are 16-3 in their last 19 home games, including an 84-74 win over No. 25 BYU on Saturday. Junior forward Arthur Kaluma scored a career-high 28 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds, while senior guard Tylor Perry added 16 points and five assists.

The Wildcats picked up a double-digit win at WVU when these teams met in early January, as junior guard Cam Carter scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half. Kaluma and senior forward David N'Guessan both finished with 17 points in that game, while senior forward Will McNair Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Kansas State has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has covered in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia has won six of its last nine games against Kansas State, and it is coming off a pair of solid outings over the last 10 days. The Mountaineers beat UCF in a 77-67 final last Tuesday, pulling off the upset as 2-point home underdogs. Senior guard RaeQuan Battle scored 24 points on 7 of 15 shooting in a game where the Mountaineers never trailed.

They pushed No. 6 Iowa State on Saturday, easily covering the 18-point spread in a 71-64 loss to the Cyclones. Four starters scored in double figures for West Virginia, including 10 points and eight rebounds from senior center Jesse Edwards. Battle leads the Mountaineers with 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while Edwards is adding 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

