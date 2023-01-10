Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Kansas

Current Records: Oklahoma 10-5; Kansas 14-1

What to Know

The #2 Kansas Jayhawks are 12-3 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Kansas and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Kansas and the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Kansas wrapped it up with a 76-62 win on the road. Kansas got double-digit scores from five players: guard Gradey Dick (16), forward Jalen Wilson (14), forward KJ Adams Jr. (14), guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (12), and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (11).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Sooners beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 68-63 this past Saturday. Oklahoma's forward Jalen Hill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with nine boards.

The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Kansas to 14-1 and Oklahoma to 10-5. In their victory, Kansas relied heavily on Gradey Dick, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds. Oklahoma will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.