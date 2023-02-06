Who's Playing

Texas @ Kansas

Current Records: Texas 19-4; Kansas 18-5

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #8 Kansas Jayhawks and the #10 Texas Longhorns at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 79-76 at home and Kansas taking the second 70-63.

This past Saturday, Kansas lost to the Iowa State Cyclones on the road by a decisive 68-53 margin. Forward Jalen Wilson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. Five players on Texas scored in the double digits: forward Christian Bishop (14), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (14), guard Marcus Carr (10), forward Timmy Allen (10), and guard Tyrese Hunter (10).

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 12 home games.

Texas' win lifted them to 19-4 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 18-5. We'll see if the Longhorns can repeat their recent success or if the Jayhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a 4-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Texas.