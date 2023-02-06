Who's Playing
Texas @ Kansas
Current Records: Texas 19-4; Kansas 18-5
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #8 Kansas Jayhawks and the #10 Texas Longhorns at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 79-76 at home and Kansas taking the second 70-63.
This past Saturday, Kansas lost to the Iowa State Cyclones on the road by a decisive 68-53 margin. Forward Jalen Wilson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. Five players on Texas scored in the double digits: forward Christian Bishop (14), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (14), guard Marcus Carr (10), forward Timmy Allen (10), and guard Tyrese Hunter (10).
Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 12 home games.
Texas' win lifted them to 19-4 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 18-5. We'll see if the Longhorns can repeat their recent success or if the Jayhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a 4-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Texas.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Kansas 70 vs. Texas 63
- Feb 07, 2022 - Texas 79 vs. Kansas 76
- Feb 23, 2021 - Texas 75 vs. Kansas 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Texas 84 vs. Kansas 59
- Feb 03, 2020 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Texas 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - Kansas 65 vs. Texas 57
- Jan 29, 2019 - Texas 73 vs. Kansas 63
- Jan 14, 2019 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 78
- Feb 26, 2018 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 70
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kansas 92 vs. Texas 86
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kansas 77 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas 67
- Feb 29, 2016 - Kansas 86 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Texas 67