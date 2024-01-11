One of the Big 12's newest members celebrated its first-ever conference home game a with a huge upset as UCF knocked off No. 3 Kansas 65-60 Wednesday. The Jayhawks became the third top-three team to fall victim to a massive upset this week after No. 1 Purdue lost to Nebraska and No. 2 Houston fell to Iowa State the day prior.

Kansas (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) star big man Hunter Dickinson drilled a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to cut the Knights lead to three, but UCF guard Darius Johnson drilled a pair of free throws moments later to give UCF (10-4, 1-1) its first win against a ranked opponent since 2020 (Florida State).

The Knights were previously 1-11 against top-5 opponents and their other win came against UConn in Nov. 2011.

Kansas survived an upset bid against TCU in its conference opener after Dickinson made the game-winning basket with three seconds remaining. The Jayhawks had a perfect 10-0 record against unranked opponents this season.

UCF guard Jaylen Sellers scored a game-high 18 points and Johnson added 17. The Knights fell in their Big 12 opener to Kansas State last weekend before recording one of the biggest wins in program history days later.