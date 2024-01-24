Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: N. Alabama 7-12, Kennesaw State 13-6

Kennesaw State is 1-7 against N. Alabama since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The timing is sure in Kennesaw State's favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while N. Alabama has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Even though Kennesaw State has not done well against Jacksonville recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Owls snuck past the Dolphins with a 83-79 win.

Meanwhile, the Lions came up short against the Bisons on Saturday and fell 88-79.

N. Alabama struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Owls' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-6. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Kennesaw State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

N. Alabama has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Kennesaw State.