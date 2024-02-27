Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Kent State Golden Flashes
Current Records: Buffalo 4-23, Kent State 13-14
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.15
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kent State. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Friday, the Golden Flashes couldn't handle the Zips and fell 83-70. Kent State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chris Payton Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Giovanni Santiago, who scored 12 points.
Meanwhile, the Bulls were the victim of a painful 91-72 defeat at the hands of the Broncos on Saturday.
The Golden Flashes' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-23.
Everything came up roses for Kent State against the Bulls in their previous meeting on February 2nd as the team secured a 83-52 victory. With Kent State ahead 51-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Odds
Kent State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 146.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.
- Feb 02, 2024 - Kent State 83 vs. Buffalo 52
- Feb 10, 2023 - Kent State 72 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 27, 2023 - Kent State 74 vs. Buffalo 68
- Mar 04, 2022 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 21, 2022 - Buffalo 64 vs. Kent State 51
- Mar 05, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 19, 2021 - Kent State 84 vs. Buffalo 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Buffalo 104 vs. Kent State 98
- Jan 24, 2020 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 66
- Feb 22, 2019 - Buffalo 80 vs. Kent State 57