Kent State vs. Northern Illinois odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 7 predictions from proven model

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a MAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Friday at the Convocation Center. The Huskies are 14-9 overall and 8-3 at home, while Kent State is 16-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. Northern Illinois is riding a five-game winning streak. Kent State has lost four of its past seven games. The Golden Flashes are favored by two points in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 132.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State spread: Northern Illinois +2

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State over-under: 132 points

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State money line: Northern Illinois 112, Kent State -133

What you need to know about Northern Illinois

NIU beat the Toledo Rockets 66-61 on Tuesday. Eugene German led the way for the Huskies with 25 points. He leads the team in scoring with 19.8 points per game. Northern Illinois shot 47 percent from the field in the win.

The Huskies won the last meeting with the Golden Flashes, 76-69 on January 21. That victory began their current five-game winning streak.

What you need to know about Kent State

The Golden Flashes came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, falling 62-54. Kent State saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. The Golden Flashes scored 17 of the game's first 22 points but were then outscored 30-11 for the rest of the first half. Kent State never led in the second half. The Golden Flashes scored a season-low 26 points in the second half. Philip Whittington led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds.

