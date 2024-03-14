The eighth-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes will look to turn the tables on the top-seeded Toledo Rockets when they meet in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at the Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland. The Golden Flashes (15-16, 8-10 MAC), who have lost four of six, dropped an 86-71 decision at Toledo in the season finale on Friday. The Rockets (20-11, 14-4 MAC), who have won three in a row, also won at Kent State 89-75 on Jan. 9. The winner will face either fifth-seeded Bowling Green or fourth-seeded Central Michigan in Friday's semifinals.

Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage Field House is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Rockets are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Toledo odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Toledo vs. Kent State:

Kent State vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -5.5

Kent State vs. Toledo over/under: 151.5 points

Kent State vs. Toledo money line: Kent State +193, Toledo -240

KS: The Golden Flashes are 0-6 ATS in their last six games

TOL: The total has gone Over in six of Toledo's last nine games

Why Toledo can cover

Junior guard Ra'Heim Moss has played well against the Golden Flashes. In two games against Kent State, Moss is averaging 17 points, 5.5 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 32.5 minutes. In Friday's win over Kent State, he poured in 21 points, while dishing out seven assists and adding five rebounds. He has reached double figures in 19 of the past 20 games, including a 24-point effort in a 77-72 win over Ball State on Jan. 13.

Junior guard Dante Maddox Jr. has also played well against Kent State. In two games, he is averaging 14.5 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals. He nearly registered a double-double in a 97-63 win over Miami (Ohio) on March 5, scoring 13 points, while adding nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 33 minutes.

Why Kent State can cover

Junior guard Jalen Sullinger has played well against the Rockets this season. In two games, he is averaging 15.5 points and four assists in 34.5 minutes of action. He poured in 30 points in a 76-64 win over Buffalo on Feb. 27. For the season, he has played in 31 games, including 27 starts, and is averaging 15.1 points, 2.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes of play.

Junior forward Voncameron Davis has also been on a tear. He finished with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes at Toledo on Friday. In two games against the Rockets in 2023-24, he is averaging 17 points, five rebounds, 4.5 assists and three steals. He has started 22 of 30 games this season and is among the team-leaders with 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

