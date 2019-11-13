Kentucky basketball score: No. 1 Wildcats upset by Evansville in stunner at Rupp Arena
Kentucky had just been elevated to No. 1 in the nation when it was served a massive home upset
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in college basketball has fallen. A day after being named the AP Top 25's No. 1 team, Kentucky, which handed preseason No. 1 Michigan State its first loss of the season a week ago, fell in a stunning 67-64 upset to Evansville.
All the more stunning: The Wildcats fell flat on their home floor, where they hadn't lost a nonconference game since 2017 when Kansas upended them 79-73 as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Kentucky shot a dismal 4-of-17 from the 3-point line and 37 percent from the floor in Tuesday's loss to the Purple Aces.
Evansville, meanwhile, shot 38.3 percent from the floor and knocked down 9-of-30 attempts from beyond the arc. It closed on a pair of Sam Cuncliffe free throws in the final seconds to give Evansville a 3-point lead, and a last-second trey attempt from Tyrese Maxey fell flat.
The Wildcats were 24.5-point favorites entering the game after an impressive 2-0 start to their season that included the win over the Spartans.
