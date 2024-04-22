New Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope continues to fill out his coaching staff, with his latest addition being Mark Fox, who spent last season as Georgetown's Director of Student-Athlete Relations and NIL Partnerships. Fox joins Cody Fueger and Jason Hart as the three known assistants on Pope's first Kentucky basketball coaching staff. They have a big job ahead of them, as the Wildcats have lost every key piece of last year's roster following coach John Calipari's departure after 15 seasons at the helm. Pope won a national championship as a player at Kentucky and was the head coach at BYU.

Kentucky has already lost five players to the college basketball transfer portal, along with several departures to the NBA. Pope has also struggled to retain Calipari's Kentucky basketball recruiting class for the upcoming season, so he has his hands full as he tries to reconstruct the roster before the spring portal closes on May 1.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Kentucky's final star from the 2023-24 roster is officially gone, as Reed Sheppard declared for the NBA draft following a standout freshman season with the Wildcats. He is a projected lottery pick, but there was still hope from Kentucky fans that he would return for a sophomore season under Pope. The SEC Rookie of the Year joins Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham in the NBA Draft, while leading scorer Antonio Reeves and fourth-leading scorer Tre Mitchell are out of eligibility.

The college basketball transfer portal has claimed the remainder of Kentucky's key players, as Adou Thiero, Aaron Bradshaw, Joey Hart, Zvonimir Ivisic and DJ Wagner are all headed elsewhere. Bradshaw (Ohio State), Hart (Ball State) and Ivisic (Arkansas) have all found new homes, while Thiero and Wagner are uncommitted. The Wildcats have also lost five of their six Kentucky basketball recruits for the 2024 class, with No. 73 overall prospect Travis Perry being the only holdover from Calipari's final class. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Every player slated to return from Kentucky's 2023-24 roster played sparingly last year, so Pope needs to add impact players quickly. One of his former signees at BYU, guard Collin Chandler, has committed to join Pope at Kentucky. The Wildcats still have one remaining player from Calipari's 2024 recruiting class -- point guard Travis Perry, the No. 73 player in the nation, per 247Sports.

Jordan Burks, Brennan Canada, Kareem Watkins, Walker Horn, Grant Derbyshire are the other players who, as of now, are expected to return, though none averaged more than 2.0 points per game in 2023-24.

With at least eight scholarships available, Pope will actively look to add to the roster. For example, Pope reportedly has been in contact with TCU transfer JaKobe Coles, and he'll be looking at all options remaining in the 2024 recruiting class and the portal to be competitive immediately in Lexington. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

