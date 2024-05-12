There are many changes in Lexington as the Kentucky Wildcats basketball roster goes through a major overhaul. The biggest change is the departure of longtime coach John Calipari, who led the Wildcats to an NCAA Tournament title in 2012. Calipari left to coach the Arkansas Razorbacks, and now Kentucky alumni and former BYU coach Mark Pope will be in charge of turning the Wildcats around. Pope is already having a busy offseason as multiple players from last year's Kentucky basketball roster will not be with the team next season.

No sooner had Calipari departed Kentucky that a number of Wildcats from last year's roster were on the move as well. Aaron Bradshaw was the first to commit to a new team when he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, while Zvonimir Ivisic became the first player from last season to follow Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari is also reportedly encouraging Bradshaw's high school teammate, D.J. Wagner, to join the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal isn't the only reason the Wildcats roster will look different next season. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, who were two of Kentucky's top scorers last season, are both graduating. Meanwhile, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. There is also movement within the recruiting class, so Pope's roster is clearly far from solidified for the 2024-25 season. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Pope kicked his roster rebuild off with a bang, when he quickly landed a pair of highly coveted players in the spring Transfer Portal. He landed former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison, who was ranked as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, to get things started. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound big man averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game during his freshman season, and will give the Wildcats a physically imposing presence in the paint.

More recently, the Wildcats landed former San Diego State point guard Lamont Butler Jr.. Butler is experienced and talented, and was a key piece in San Diego State's run to the national championship game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-2 point guard has career averages of 7.7 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

