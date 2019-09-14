Kentucky recruiting: Five-star Terrence Clarke commits to the Wildcats over Duke and Memphis

Five-star guard Terrence Clarke made his college commitment on Saturday, picking the Kentucky Wildcats over Duke, Boston College, Memphis, Texas Tech and UCLA. Until Saturday Clarke was a Class of 2021 prospect, but he is now expected to reclassify to the Class of 2020, giving John Calipari his second top-50 commitment of the week and the fourth of UK's current recruiting class.

Clarke, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound shooting guard from Boston's Brewster Academy, was the nation's No.3 recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2021, but will be rated as the overall No. 4 overall recruit rankings for the Class of 2020.

"Coach Cal has been in contact with me, my family and my coaches and he just saw something in me so hearing that from him pushed me a lot more," Clarke told 247Sports. "For him to say that he wanted me to be at his school, it meant even more to me. (UK assistant) coach (Tony) Barbee and me built a great relationship and those guys prioritize that we want to get to the next level and they're going to do everything in their power to help that."

Clarke's commitment solidifies Kentucky's top-rated recruiting class, which had vaulted to the No. 1 spot earlier this week with the commitment of four-star forward Lance Ware. He joins five-star BJ Boston, four-star Cam'Ron Fletcher and Ware in the Wildcats' four-man class in the cycle.