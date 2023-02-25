Two teams with matching 19-9 records will clash on Saturday as the Kentucky Wildcats host the Auburn Tigers. The Wildcats are 10-5 in the SEC, ranking third in the conference standings, while Auburn is tied for fourth with a 9-6 conference record. Kentucky was once the No. 4 team in the country but has had an up-and-down season and now won its last three games. Auburn has struggled after a strong start, losing six of its last nine games. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington. The latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Wildcats as 4-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 143.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Auburn

Kentucky vs. Auburn date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Kentucky vs. Auburn time: 4 p.m. ET

Kentucky vs. Auburn TV channel: CBS

Kentucky vs. Auburn live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Auburn vs. Kentucky

Before tuning into the Kentucky vs. Auburn game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Auburn vs. Kentucky, the model projects the Wildcats to cover as 4-point favorites. Kentucky annually has impact freshmen and, while it took a bit longer than expected, a pair of first-year players have made their presences felt for John Calipari's squad.

Cason Wallace, the No. 8 prospect in the nation, has a pair of 20-point outings in February after having just one beforehand. Chris Livingston, a fellow five-star, has found his niche and has scored in double-figures in his last three straight games after accounting for the same number of double-digit outings through his first 25 games. Outside of those two, Kentucky is loaded with upperclassmen, a departure from years prior, as five of the team's top seven scorers are seniors.

That veteran leadership gives Kentucky the edge in intangibles. Kentucky also has advantages in momentum, talent and experience, which are all reasons why the model has UK (-4) covering over 70% of the time. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS and much more.