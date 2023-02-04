The Florida Gators will try to build on their strongest performance of the season when they face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Florida picked up a much-needed win over No. 2 Tennessee on Wednesday, springing the upset as a 5-point underdog. Kentucky has won five of its last six games, including a 75-66 win at Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 133.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Florida has been able to turn its season around after a slow start, winning six of its last eight games. The most impactful of those victories came against No. 2 Tennessee on Wednesday, as the Gators sprung a 67-54 upset as 5.5-point underdogs. They were paced by veteran big man Colin Castleton, who scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half.

Castleton added nine rebounds in the win over the Vols, upping his season averages to 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds to go along with 3.1 blocked shots. The Gators are a top-10 defense in college basketball and rank third in the country in blocked shots per game (6.1). They have covered the spread in six straight conference games, while Kentucky has only covered twice in its last eight Saturday games.

Kentucky is playing its best basketball of the season as well, having won five of its last six games. The Wildcats opened that stretch by going to Knoxville and beating Tennessee as 10-point underdogs, and they have gone on to win four more conference games since then. Their latest victory was a 75-66 win at Ole Miss on Tuesday, as Antonio Reeves poured in a season-high 27 points off the bench.

Reeves knocked down 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range, while Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tshiebwe has now notched 13 double-doubles this season, averaging 16.5 points and 13.6 rebounds. Kentucky has won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in five of the last six.

