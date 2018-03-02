Kentucky vs. Florida: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida



Date: Saturday, March 3



Saturday, March 3 Time: 12 p.m. ET



12 p.m. ET Where: Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App

Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: Kentucky's loss to Florida on Jan. 20 in Lexington was perplexing, but not exactly surprising, given the way each team had played at the time. However since then, both teams have gone different directions -- Kentucky trending up now as winners of four-straight, while UF trending down as losers of three of five.

The Gators are a projected No. 8 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, and could absolutely use one final resume-booster before regular season's end. A win in Rupp will be hard to top, but a win in Gainesville over a UK team that has seemingly turned a corner may look better on paper now than it did in late-January.