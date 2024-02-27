The Mississippi State Bulldogs seek their sixth consecutive victory when they host the 16th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup on Tuesday. Mississippi State (19-8, 8-6) opened the season with a six-game winning streak and posted an 87-67 triumph at LSU on Saturday for its second five-game run of 2023-24. Kentucky (19-8, 9-5) bounced back from a one-point loss at LSU by routing then-No. 13 Alabama 117-95 at home on Saturday. The Wildcats recorded a 90-77 home victory against the Bulldogs in their first meeting this season.

Tip-off from Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 4-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Kentucky odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Mississippi State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mississippi State vs. Kentucky and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State:

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky spread: Bulldogs -4

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky over/under: 156.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky money line: Bulldogs -180, Wildcats +150

MSU: The Bulldogs are just 12-9 against the spread in their last 21 home games

UK: The Wildcats are 7-4 ATS in their last 11 road contests

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs had their top freshman step up in their triumph over LSU, as guard Josh Hubbard led all players with a season-high 32 points. Mississippi State was 10-for-21 from beyond the arc, with Hubbard sinking six of his 12 attempts. It was the best long-range shooting effort by the native of Madison, Miss. since he was 5-for-10 on Jan. 10 against Tennessee.

Saturday also marked the seventh time this campaign and first in six contests Hubbard eclipsed the 20-point plateau. The Bulldogs, who are 11-2 at home this season, also received strong performances from a pair of reserves as senior Tolu Smith and redshirt sophomore KeShawn Murphy came off the bench to record 19 and 11 points, respectively, with each forward also pulling down nine rebounds. Smith had a big game against Kentucky earlier this campaign, registering 26 points and eight boards.

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats also received strong performances from several of its freshmen in the victory against Alabama, with Justin Edwards leading the way. The guard came up with his best offensive effort of the season as he scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Edwards, whose previous best was 17 points against Vanderbilt on Feb. 6, was averaging 8.1 points prior to Saturday's win.

Fellow freshmen Zvonimir Ivisic and Rob Dillingham came off the bench to also make big contributions against the Crimson Tide. Ivisic recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks, while Dillingham reached double figures for the 22nd time in 26 games this season with 16 points. Senior Antonio Reeves, who leads the Wildcats with a 19.9-point average, recorded 24 points and a season-high five assists.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Kentucky picks

