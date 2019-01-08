Kentucky vs. Texas A&M odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 36-21 roll

An elite SEC matchup featuring the Texas A&M Aggies and No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats tips off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET from historic Rupp Arena. The Wildcats dropped their conference opener at Alabama, while the Aggies fell at home to Arkansas in their first SEC game. Kentucky has played a tough non-conference schedule, losing to Seton Hall and Duke, but beating North Carolina, Louisville and Utah. And after tough losses to Gonzaga and Washington, Texas A&M peeled off five straight wins before the loss to the Razorbacks. Sportsbooks list the Wildcats as 13.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Texas A&M odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Texas A&M picks, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks, and it enters Week 10 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 36-21 run on its top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Texas A&M vs. Kentucky. We can tell you it's leaning Over, but it has also generated a strong spread pick that hits in more than 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Kentucky loves to play an uptempo pace, averaging 82 points per game. Collectively, the Wildcats shoot 49 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line. They knock down 35 percent of their 3-pointers and haul in a whopping 39 boards per game.

Freshman guard Keldon Johnson leads the way with 16.2 points per contest and snags 5.6 rebounds. His quick release often surprises defenders -- as does his accuracy. He's knocking down 43 percent from beyond the arc and 53 percent from the field.

Johnson's backcourt mate, fellow freshman Tyler Herro, gobbles up court time -- over 35 minutes per game over his past three outings. At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, he's lanky and deceptively quick-footed. He's also averaging over 13 points a game and is a legitimate deep-range threat.

But just because the Wildcats are ranked and loaded with talent doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Texas A&M spread on Tuesday.

The Aggies are all about depth. Nine players average double-digit minutes and the scoring is balanced. Sophomore guard T.J. Starks has stepped up big-time from his freshman season and leads the team in points at 14.3 per game. He's a triple threat with the ball in his hands, capable of chucking it from anywhere on the court, slashing to the rim or dishing the rock to his big guys in the low post.

Tennessee State transfer Christian Mekowulu is the eraser inside. The 6-foot-8 senior is a physical presence in the paint who doesn't mind banging bigs off the blocks. He's also the Aggies' best shot blocker and most proficient scorer, shooting nearly 54 percent from the field. He's also a fierce rebounder on the offensive boards, averaging over three per contest.

Who wins Texas A&M vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong against-the-spread pick for Kentucky vs. Texas A&M, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years.