SEC foes collide on Tuesday night when the Kentucky Wildcats (13-6) travel to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9). The Wildcats head into this contest on a three-game winning streak. On Jan. 12, Kentucky beat Texas A&M 76-67. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has won two of its last three outings. The Commodores defeated Georgia 85-82 on Saturday. Liam Robbins (ankle) is out for Vanderbilt.

Tipoff from the Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 6-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt spread: Wildcats -6

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 143 points

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt money line: Wildcats -250, Commodores +205

UK: Over is 5-1 in Wildcats' last six Tuesday games

VAN: Commodores are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is a quick leaper with sturdy hands to pull down boards. He scores the majority of his points in the paint due to his nice touch around the rim. Tshiebwe is first in the nation in rebounds (14) and ranks fourth in the SEC in points scored (16.6). He's tied for fifth in the country in double-doubles (11).

Senior guard Antonio Reeves is an agile and skilled marksman from the perimeter. Reeves can create his own shot but also excels as a spot-up shooter. The Illinois native is knocking down a team-best 39% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Reeves is putting up 12.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest. On Saturday against Texas A&M, he recorded 23 points and went 5-of-11 from three.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Senior guard Jordan Wright has been an aggressive and smooth ball handler in the backcourt. Wright is able to score from all three levels on the floor with ease. The Louisiana native averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Wright has scored at least 13 points in five of his last six matchups. He amassed 15 points and six rebounds in the Jan. 17 loss to No. 2 Alabama.

After a rocky start in non-conference play, the Commodores have settled in during the SEC portion of their schedule. They're 3-3 in conference play and all three losses have come against teams that were ranked. The Commodores are 4-2 against the spread in SEC play.

