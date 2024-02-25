Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-15, La Salle 13-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

La Salle is 2-8 against the Rams since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Rhode Island took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on La Salle, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bonnies, taking the game 72-59. The win made it back-to-back wins for La Salle.

Daeshon Shepherd was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jhamir Brickus was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Rhode Island and the Spiders on Wednesday hardly resembled the 64-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Rams took a 85-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spiders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Rhode Island in their matchups with the Spiders: they've now lost six in a row.

The losing side was boosted by David Fuchs, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points.

The Explorers' victory bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Rams, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season.

La Salle couldn't quite finish off the Rams when the teams last played back in January and fell 71-69. Will La Salle have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Rhode Island has won 8 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.