Who's Playing
Rhode Island Rams @ La Salle Explorers
Current Records: Rhode Island 11-15, La Salle 13-14
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
La Salle is 2-8 against the Rams since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Rhode Island took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on La Salle, who comes in off a win.
On Wednesday, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bonnies, taking the game 72-59. The win made it back-to-back wins for La Salle.
Daeshon Shepherd was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jhamir Brickus was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five assists.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Rhode Island and the Spiders on Wednesday hardly resembled the 64-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Rams took a 85-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spiders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Rhode Island in their matchups with the Spiders: they've now lost six in a row.
The losing side was boosted by David Fuchs, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points.
The Explorers' victory bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Rams, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season.
La Salle couldn't quite finish off the Rams when the teams last played back in January and fell 71-69. Will La Salle have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Rhode Island has won 8 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Rhode Island 71 vs. La Salle 69
- Mar 07, 2023 - La Salle 73 vs. Rhode Island 56
- Jan 28, 2023 - Rhode Island 72 vs. La Salle 70
- Jan 07, 2023 - La Salle 77 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Jan 19, 2022 - Rhode Island 56 vs. La Salle 54
- Jan 27, 2021 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Rhode Island 66 vs. La Salle 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Rhode Island 76 vs. La Salle 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. La Salle 67
- Feb 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 95 vs. La Salle 93